Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,952 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,726 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

