Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after buying an additional 833,119 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 700,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $23,243,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 151.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after buying an additional 360,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

