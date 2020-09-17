Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,293,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $164.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $177.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

