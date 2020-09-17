Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $171,093.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $3,236,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,488 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,678. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -252.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

