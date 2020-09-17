Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $760,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 315,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

