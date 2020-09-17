Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Glaukos by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 493,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 2,247.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 294,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 281,620 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Glaukos by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

GKOS opened at $49.19 on Thursday. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.