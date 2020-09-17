First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in SVMK by 100.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 62.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 648,263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 209.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 125,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $22.77 on Thursday. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.46.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVMK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 14,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $331,856.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,866 shares of company stock worth $9,368,869. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

