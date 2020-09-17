First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National Instruments by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,060,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $36.77 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

