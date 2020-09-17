First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equifax by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of EFX opened at $159.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.05. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In other news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

