First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 120.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 39,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $1,882,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,193,410 shares of company stock worth $101,154,422. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. Shutterstock Inc has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

