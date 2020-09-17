10,796 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,081,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,008,000 after purchasing an additional 268,382 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,030,000 after acquiring an additional 153,919 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 162,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Barnes Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 680,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 109,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on B. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

