Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Position Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Adient stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Adient PLC has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.39.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

