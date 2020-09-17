First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 24.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,572.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

