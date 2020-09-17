First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6,922.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ICU Medical by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock worth $4,716,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $191.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.65. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

