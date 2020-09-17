First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $420,000 in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $865.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

