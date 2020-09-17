First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,784 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

