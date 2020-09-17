Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 198.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338,395 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.71% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $29,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,116 shares of company stock valued at $253,274. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

