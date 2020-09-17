iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,492 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $30,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $128.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

