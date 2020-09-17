Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 69,737.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,410 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

