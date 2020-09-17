Fmr LLC Purchases 117,170 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.56% of M.D.C. worth $35,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,895,000 after buying an additional 796,773 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,241,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 305,233 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,363,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,355,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,810.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 841,042 shares of company stock valued at $37,474,574 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDC opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

