Fmr LLC Sells 507,360 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 507,360 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.94% of Carter’s worth $33,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

