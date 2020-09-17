Fmr LLC Has $32.42 Million Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,611,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 663,431 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $32,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Navient by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,948,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 279,723 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Navient by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,338,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 287,433 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Navient by 21.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 409,647 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navient by 79.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 698,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.89. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

