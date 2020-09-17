Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,206 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Glacier Bancorp worth $34,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBCI. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

