TD Asset Management Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $325,418,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after purchasing an additional 153,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

