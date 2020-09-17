Fmr LLC Purchases 350,879 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,879 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $34,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEVI opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,349.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at $716,570.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

