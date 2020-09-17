TD Asset Management Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 50.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

