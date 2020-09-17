Fmr LLC Purchases 67,252 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.50% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $34,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

SQM opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

