TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Precision Drilling worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 16.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

PDS stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Precision Drilling Corp has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

