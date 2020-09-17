1,189 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordson by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Nordson by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $198.20 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $208.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

