TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC opened at $98.77 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $378,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.