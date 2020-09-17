TD Asset Management Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vereit by 28.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 250,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 132.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 497.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VER shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. BofA Securities raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of VER opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.02. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

