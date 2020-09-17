NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,517,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 510,015 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned about 7.54% of NVIDIA worth $17,672,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.97.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,249,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $500.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.48. The company has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

