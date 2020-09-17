Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.31.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at $20,604,344.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 48.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 26.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 333,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 69,961 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $14,853,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Lennar by 231.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $2,028,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

