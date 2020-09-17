TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 872,166 Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,166 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 73.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

