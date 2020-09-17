Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 719,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 168,092 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 206,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 174,705 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 141,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $832.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

