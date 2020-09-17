Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.55% of Coda Octopus Group worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

CODA stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $62.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $74,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA).

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.