76,757 Shares in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 13.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

