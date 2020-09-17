Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,200 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Skechers USA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Skechers USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of SKX opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.