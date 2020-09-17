Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 33,018 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,018 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after buying an additional 124,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

