Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTY. ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $280.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

