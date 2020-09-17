Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Knoll worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Knoll by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 408,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 203,045 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Knoll by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 497,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Knoll by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 683,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 141,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Knoll by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 108,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Knoll by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,676,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNL opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Knoll Inc has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $583.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Knoll had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

