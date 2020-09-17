Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,672 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,398,073 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,926,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after acquiring an additional 926,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after purchasing an additional 540,585 shares during the period.

Shares of SRC opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

