Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,485 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 324,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alkermes by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. Alkermes Plc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

