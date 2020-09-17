Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,590 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

