Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 43,404 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,582,000 after buying an additional 2,093,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,249,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.