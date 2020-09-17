ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,389 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. ADT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

