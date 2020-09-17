Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $123.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.35. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

