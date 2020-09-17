Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

