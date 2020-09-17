Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 599,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 893,130 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,616,000 after buying an additional 117,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

