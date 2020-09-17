Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 28,701 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 75,528.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Herc worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Herc in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

HRI stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 3.34. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.